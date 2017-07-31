Shkreli trial moves toward jury deliberations in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) is moving toward the decision-making phase.
Jurors could start deliberating Monday at the trial in New York.
On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.
The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
