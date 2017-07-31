Photo: Airport worker hits man holding baby

The victim was scheduled to fly out of Nice on Saturday, but the easyJet flight was delayed for 11 hours. (Source: Arabella Arkwright/CNN)

NICE, France (CNN) - An airport worker is shown striking a man holding a baby at a airport on Sunday.

The victim was scheduled to fly out of Nice on Saturday, but the easyJet flight was delayed for about 14 hours.

A bystander subdued the attacker until police arrived.

The man with the baby was removed from the scene but was on his plane when it was time to take off.

Arabella Arkwright, who took the photo, explained that there were two men holding babies. The man that is most visible in the photo is not the one getting hit, who was also holding a baby.

Officials with easyJet said the airline worker who hit the man with the baby. was not an airline employee.

Hi Craig, It's not an easyJet member of staff & they don’t work for our ground handling agents in Nice.(1/2) — easyJet (@easyJet) July 31, 2017

The airline issued an apology saying the flight was held up because of a technical issue.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.