I-64 West closed following crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A crash has left the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 closed in Floyd County, Ky., Monday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 114 on I-64 West.

It's not clear how serious any injuries might be. It's also not known how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash.

