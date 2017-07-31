UPDATE: I-64 West reopened after crash that killed 1, injured 2

One person was killed in the crash on I-64 on Monday morning. (Source: Katie Bauer/WAVE 3 News)

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash that left the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 closed in Floyd County, Monday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. near mile marker 114 on I-64 West.

WAVE 3 News' Katie Bauer reported that an SUV driving in the eastbound lanes crossed the median and crashed into a car driving in the westbound lanes. The female driver of that car was killed, and a 15-year-old passenger in that car was taken to Norton Children's Hospital. That person's condition was not known.

The female driver of the SUV was taken to UofL Hospital. Her condition was not available either, nor was it known why she crossed the median.

A tire from one of the vehicles flew off and struck the windshield of another vehicle nearby, but that driver was not hurt, Bauer reported.

Interstate 64 West was reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

