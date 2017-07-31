Woman killed in Floyd Co. I-64 crash identified

One person was killed in the crash on I-64 on Monday morning. (Source: Katie Bauer/WAVE 3 News)

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash that left the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 closed in Floyd County, Monday morning.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. near mile marker 114 on I-64 West.

According to Floyd County police, 2006 Hummer H3 was heading east on I-64 when the vehicle, driven by Linda Gaddis, 59, of West Benton, KY, crossed the median and crashed into a Ford Fusion heading west. The driver of the Fusion, Patricia Colwell, 36, of Georgetown, IN, was killed in the crash. Police said a 15-year-old boy in Colwell's car was seriously injured. The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital.

Gaddis was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of her injuries. It is not known why her vehicle crossed the median.

A tire from one of the vehicles flew off and struck the windshield of another vehicle nearby, but that driver was not hurt, Bauer reported.

Interstate 64 West was reopened to traffic around 12:30 p.m.

