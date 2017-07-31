Hoopla Digital Content to be available at McCracken County Library

Free movies, music, e-books, audiobooks and more will soon be available at the McCracken County Public Library.

The library is partnering with hoopla digital to give its patrons online access to begin enjoying thousands of titles from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers.

Library cardholders can now download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit www.hoopladigital.com

The free digital content is available 24/7 for instant streaming or as a temporary download to a smartphone, tablet or computer.

“One of the most consistent requests we have heard from our patrons is for streaming digital content that can be accessed directly on smartphones and tablets,” said Sarah McGowan, Adult Services Manager, “Our partnership with hoopla digital will allow the Library to address this community need and offer access to thousands of popular titles, with an easy-to-use interface and without any late fees or waiting lists.”

“With hoopla digital, it is our mission to empower the evolution of public libraries while helping them to meet the needs of the mobile generation,” said Jeff Jankowski, founder and owner of hoopla digital, “We’ve worked for years to create a best-in-breed service that is fun, fast and reliable. And we continue to secure content deals to expand our offering of popular and niche movies, TV shows, music, eBooks, audiobooks and comics.”

For more information about hoopla as well as the Library’s other digital services, call Adult Services Manager Sarah McGowan at (270) 442-2510 extension 120 or email her at smcgowan@mclib.net.

