Police chief: Woman used my business card to snort heroin

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (AP) - This wasn't the intent when an Ohio police chief left his business card for a resident: The officer discovered that a woman later used the rolled-up card to snort heroin.
Canal Fulton Police Chief Douglas Swartz shared the story on Facebook with a plea for people to call emergency responders if they come across drugs rather than touching potentially dangerous substances themselves.
Swartz says someone found the woman passed out on Sunday and brought her to the police station seeking help, along with spilled powder that the well-intentioned observer had scooped up with his bare hands.
Swartz says touching drugs is a bad idea because with some drugs, even minimal exposure can be deadly.
He says the woman must seek drug treatment and will face charges if she doesn't.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Trump ban on transgender troops serving in U.S. military caught Pentagon flat-footedMore >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016More >>