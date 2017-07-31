Police: Louisville man killed dog with crossbow, threw it at his mom

Michael Childress is accused of killing his mom's dog with a cross bow, then throwing it at her. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his mother’s dog with a cross bow.

Michael Childress, 43, was arrested on felony charges at the 10000 block of Barricks Road on Saturday.

Officers said they found the body of a small dog with considerable blood.

A police report said Childress went inside while his mother was outside and said he was going hunting.

Childress then shot the dog with the cross bow, came back outside and threw the dead dog at his mother, the report said.

Police said they believe Childress may have mental illness.

