Police locate train, trailer stolen east of San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) - A 25-foot electric passenger train and hauling trailer that were stolen from the San Francisco Bay Area were recovered Monday, police said.
The train was in a black utility trailer in Pleasant Hill when it was stolen from a parking lot Saturday night or early Sunday, police said.
KTVU reports (http://bit.ly/2uREjY8) both were discovered on Monday morning in the East Bay city of Walnut Creek.
The train and trailer are owned by the Fun and Game Experts, a 25-year-old amusement rental company.
Owner Eric Sossamon said the colorful, trackless train seats 16 to 20 people comfortably and makes regular appearances at festivals and parties.
A woman who spotted the trailer in question near her workplace took a photo of it and posted it to Sossamon's Facebook page Monday morning. This led police to investigate and recover both the train and trailer. No arrests have been made.
___
Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>
New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci went after chief of staff Reince Priebus Thursday as a suspected "leaker" within the West WingMore >>