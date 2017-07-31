New court date scheduled for man charged with sexual assault, robbery near UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with grabbing a woman from behind before robbing her appeared before a judge Monday.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Darryl Wayne Collier, 48, is charged with sexual assault and robbery. LMPD investigators said he grabbed a woman from behind on June 15 near UofL's Belknap campus.

Collier's arrest report included a sexual assault charge, but no description of the attack other than that he allegedly pulled the woman's arm from her jacket.

The report also stated that Collier took the woman's cell phone and ID card, then threatened to kill her if she called police.

His bond was set at $75,000, and Collier remains in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.