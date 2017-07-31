IU Southeast AD named interim commissioner of River States Conference

Source: Indiana University Southeast Sports Information Office

NEW ALBANY, Ind. – River States Conference Commissioner Scott McClure will resign his position effective August 1 and IU Southeast Director of Athletics Joe Glover will serve as interim commissioner, the River States Conference Council of Presidents announced today.

McClure departs the conference after two years as the league's first full-time commissioner.

"Scott has completed a very important tenure with us at the River States Conference," said IU Southeast Chancellor and RSC Council of Presidents Chairman Ray Wallace. "His work in updating our strategic plan and in talking with potential new college and university members has been very helpful indeed. We all enjoyed working with him and his enthusiasm was infectious."

During McClure's tenure, he oversaw the rebranding of the league and increased the number of postseason game broadcasts throughout the conference which increased the league's national exposure. He helped restructure the league's operations and brought greater collaboration among conference constituencies.

Joe Glover has been the director of athletics at IU Southeast since July 1, 2010 and has held a variety of leadership positions within the conference administration. He recently concluded his tenure as president of the River States Conference Administrative Council on June 30.

"I want to thank Scott for his great work for the league, its coaches and most importantly, our student-athletes throughout the River States Conference," Glover said. "We will work tirelessly to find a new commissioner who will continue to lead the league on this upward trajectory within the NAIA."

In 2013, Glover was selected by his peers as the Vice-President of the conference's executive committee. Glover served one year in this role before filling a vacancy and becoming president of the league in 2014.

In April 2014, Glover was named to the National Administrative Council (NAC) of the NAIA. The NAC helps shape policy at the highest level of the NAIA with committees governing rules and ratings, championships, awards and statistics, and experience and enhancement. Glover serves on the Awards and Statistics Committee and has chaired several important national task forces, including the one which standardized basketball national championship bracketing procedures and policies in 2015. Glover also serves as the current secretary for the NAIA-ADA (Athletics Directors Association) Executive Board.

Glover was named the conference's Athletic Director of the Year in 2012-13. Glover is a double graduate of Indiana University. He graduated with distinction from IU Southeast in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. Glover also earned his M.B.A. from the IU Southeast School of Business.

"Joe is a great choice to lead our conference during this transitional period," Wallace said. "His knowledge of our conference's history, his day-to-day interactions with member institutions, and his commitment to the overall success of student athletes all point to a very solid interim appointment."

A national search for the next River States Conference Commissioner will begin immediately.