The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of Westport Road just past Lyndon Lane. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews have responded to an accident scene where a juvenile was struck and killed by a bus.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

LMPD confirmed that the incident took place at about 12:40 p.m. on Westport Road near Lyndon Lane. Pictures from Air 3 above the scene indicate the bus involved was JCPS No. 1330.

LMPD spokesmanVadim Dale stated that officers arrived at the scene to find the that the juvenile had been struck by the bus. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was on the bus at one point. It has not been disclosed what lead to the child being hit by the bus.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman accuses Pete Rose of statutory rape in the 1970s

+ JCPS bus strikes, kills juvenile on Westport Road

+ Woman killed in I-64 West crash identified

"We're very sorry for the family of the victim and all the children that may have witnessed this incident, " Dale said.

Dale said the driver was "shaken up" by the incident.

"I don't believe that there will be any charges pending on any person involved," Dale said.

The children were taken off the bus and transported by another JCPS bus to a different location.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.