UPDATE: JCPS bus strikes, kills pedestrian on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews have responded to an accident scene where a person was struck and killed by a bus.

Few details were immediately available, but WAVE 3 News confirmed that the incident took place at about 12:40 p.m. on Westport Road near Ormsby Lane. Pictures from Air 3 above the scene indicate the bus involved was JCPS No. 1330.

A witness told WAVE 3 News that first responders were covering up the victim as the witness was driving past the scene.

