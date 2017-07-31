Toddler shot in face dies

The shooting happene dint eh 6500 block of Huff Lane. It was reported at 1:07 p.m. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A two-year-old boy who was shot in the face has died. The shooting was reported at a home in the 6500 block of Huff Lane, located off Lees Lane, at 1:07 p.m.

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said the child was in the home with at least two others, one of them an adult. The others in the home are being questioned by detectives as police try to determine what led to the shooting.

Louisville Metro police escorted the ambulance carrying the child Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville. Video of that escort can be seen below:

The name of the child has not been released. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

