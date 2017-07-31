UPDATE: Toddler critical after being shot in face

The shooting happene dint eh 6500 block of Huff Lane. It was reported at 1:07 p.m. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting in which a young child was wounded in the face.

The shooting in the 6500 block of Huff Lane, located off Lees Lane, was reported at 1:07 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said the child - a two-year-old boy - was in the home with at least two others, one of them an adult. The others in the home are being questioned by detectives as police try to determine what led to the shooting.

An ambulance with a police escort rushed the child to Norton Children's Hospital. Video of that escort can be seen below:

Mitchell said the child is in critical condition.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.