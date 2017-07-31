Fire crews knock down blaze at home near Preston Highway

Crews spent their early-morning hours putting out a house fire near Southern High School. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews spent their early-morning hours putting out a house fire near Southern High School.

The blaze broke out just before 5:20 a.m. in the 8700 block of Filson Fields Court, just off Preston Highway.

It's not clear how the fire started, nor is it known if anyone was injured.

No other information was immediately available.

