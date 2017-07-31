Report: Los Angeles to host 2028 Summer Olympics

The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce Los Angeles as the host of the 2028 Summer Olympics on Monday. Paris is expected to host in 2024. (Source: AP/File)

(RNN) - The International Olympic Committee is expected to announce Los Angeles as the host of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that bid officials reached an agreement with the IOC, based on an unnamed source close to the negotiation. Paris and L.A. were both in contention for the 2024 games, and the committee reportedly agreed in June to award two cities for two consecutive Olympics at the same time, per CNN.

That leaves Paris as the expected host for 2024.

The last time the U.S. hosted the Summer Olympics was in Atlanta in 1996. Los Angeles has hosted it twice before, in 1932 and 1984.

President Donald Trump tweeted July 11 that he was "working hard" to get the Olympics in L.A.

Working hard to get the Olympics for the United States (L.A.). Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2017

