Scaramucci out as White House communications director

White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from his position as White House communications director, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

Scaramucci was named to the position July 21, lasting only 10 days.

Scaramucci reported directly to President Donald Trump, not the chief of staff. Retired Gen. John Kelly officially took over the chief of staff position Monday, replacing recently ousted Reince Priebus, and The New York Times is reporting the removal came at Kelly's request.

