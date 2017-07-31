Cubs issue World Series championship ring to Bartman

CHICAGO (AP) - Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago Cubs.
The Cubs announced Monday they were giving a ring to the fan remembered for deflecting a foul ball that appeared destined to land in left fielder Moises Alou's glove with Chicago five outs from the World Series in 2003.
Bartman was harassed after the incident and has avoided the spotlight since. Chicago beat Cleveland last fall for its first championship since 1908l.
The Cubs say they "hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter" and Bartman "continues to be fully embraced by this organization."
Bartman says he is "deeply moved." He adds he hopes "we all can learn from my experience to view sports as entertainment and prevent harsh scapegoating."
___
