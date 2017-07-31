Authorities searching for escaped Ohio Co. inmate believed to dangerous

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Detention Center.

According to the press release from KSP, Arnold McKenney, 48-years-old, of Cromwell, Kentucky, escaped around 8 p.m. Sunday. While working in the kitchen on Sunday, it is believed that McKenney was able to leave through a door, which had a faulty magnetic locking mechanism.

McKenny is describes as:

5'4" to 5'6"

150 to 155 pounds

Blue eyes

Sand-blonde hair

They say he was wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

If you see him, call 911.

Troopers say McKenney was in jail for rape and sodomy, and he should be considered dangerous.

