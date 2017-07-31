Authorities searching for escaped Ohio Co. inmate believed to da - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Authorities searching for escaped Ohio Co. inmate believed to dangerous

OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for an inmate who they say escaped from the Ohio County Detention Center.

According to the press release from KSP, Arnold McKenney, 48-years-old, of Cromwell, Kentucky, escaped around 8 p.m. Sunday. While working in the kitchen on Sunday, it is believed that McKenney was able to leave through a door, which had a faulty magnetic locking mechanism.

McKenny is describes as:

  • 5'4" to 5'6"
  • 150 to 155 pounds
  • Blue eyes
  • Sand-blonde hair

They say he was wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

If you see him, call 911.

Troopers say McKenney was in jail for rape and sodomy, and he should be considered dangerous. 

