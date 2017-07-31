Brewers reacquire former closer Jeremy Jeffress from Rangers

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Brewers have reacquired right-hander Jeremy Jeffress, a year after sending their former closer and first-round draft pick to the Texas Rangers.
In a deal announced at the non-waiver trade deadline Monday, the Rangers sent Jeffress back to Milwaukee for Double-A pitcher Tayler Scott.
Jeffress was the 16th overall pick in the 2006 amateur draft by the Brewers. He had been sent with two-time All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy to Texas exactly 52 weeks earlier in another deadline deal. Lucroy was traded by Texas to Colorado on Sunday night.
In 39 games this season, Jeffress is 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA, and allowed a home run in each of his last four appearances. He had 27 saves last year with Milwaukee before getting traded, and is 9-3 overall with a 2.38 ERA in 158 games for the Brewers.
Scott is 4-6 with a 2.34 ERA in 42 appearances for Double-A Biloxi this season.
