Nationals bolster bullpen, acquire Kintzler from Twins

MIAMI (AP) - The first-place Washington Nationals have added another late-inning reliever by acquiring right-hander Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota gets 24-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international bonus pool allocation in the deal. The teams announced the trade just after Monday's deadline to make trades without waivers.
Kintzler was 28 of 32 in save opportunities this season. He's expected to join former Oakland relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle in the back of the Nationals' bullpen.
The 32-year-old Kintzler has a 2.48 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks this season. He's set to be a free agent after this season.
Washington's 5.07 bullpen ERA is worst in the NL.
Watson has a 4.43 ERA in 14 relief appearances at Class A this season.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
