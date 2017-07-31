TARC considers new fare collection system

The TARC3 paratransit service will not be part of the initial system change but is expected to be phased in at a later time. (Source: TARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Transit Authority of River City (TARC) has begun taking public comments about a proposed fare collection policy.

The new Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) from SPX Genfare would replace the farebox that has been used on TARC buses for the past 25 years.

There are several ways for the public to comment on the changes including eight open houses in several communities around Louisville.

TARC said the new fare collection system would allow passengers to pay for their rides with the tap of a smart card as they board a TARC bus. Fares are not expected to increase and cash, exact fare, will still be an option for payment.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS bus strikes, kills juvenile on Westport Road

+ Woman killed in Floyd Co. I-64 crash identified

+ Toddler shot in face dies

The new smart cards would replace all paper products; tickets, passes and paper transfer slips throughout the system, except on TARC3.

Electronic transfers between routes would be available after launch, according to TARC.

Passes bought under the new policy would be activated after the first use. TARC said they also plan to offer new products like a 7-day pass with the new system.

"Now is the time to weigh in and have your voice heard while the system is being designed," Executive Director Barry Barker said. "We’ll continue to provide information as work progresses and decisions are made."

For details about the plans, including a draft of the new fare policy, click here.

TARC officials said comments would be reviewed and considered by the TARC Board of Directors before the new fare policy and other fare collection system decisions are finalized.

The list of Public Comment Open Houses are as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 15

TARC Union Station, 1000 West Broadway

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

TARC Route #23

Bon Air Library, 2816 Del Rio Place

5 p.m. - 7 p.m., On-site Spanish Interpreter

TARC Route #23

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Nia Center, 2900 West Broadway

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

TARC Route #23

LFPL Shawnee Branch, 3912 West Broadway

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

TARC Routes #23, #27



Thursday, Aug. 17

LFPL Main Branch, 301 York St.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

TARC Routes #4, #6, #23



Kroger Marketplace, 4915 Dixie Highway

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

TARC Route #18



Friday, Aug. 18

LFPL Iroquois Branch, 601 West Woodlawn

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

On-site Spanish Interpreter

TARC Route #4

Tuesday, Aug. 22

LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)

7300 Jefferson Boulevard

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

TARC Routes #18, #62

Wednesday, Aug. 23

New Albany Floyd County Public Library

180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

TARC Routes #71, #83

Tuesday, Sept. 5

LFPL South Central Regional Library (previously Okolona Branch)

7300 Jefferson Boulevard

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

TARC Routes #18, #62

Wednesday, Sept. 6

New Albany Floyd County Public Library

180 W. Spring St., New Albany, IN

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

TARC Routes #71, #83

Comments can also be made at the following public events:

Aug. 12: Unity Jam

West End School - Darrell Griffith Gym

3628 Virginia Ave.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

TARC Routes #19 and #25

Aug. 17 – 27: Kentucky State Fair - South Wing

9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Aug. 22: Shively Job Fair

Shively City Hall, 1901 Park Rd.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sept. 1 – Sept. 4: WorldFest - Belvedere

Sept. 4: Mayor’s Bike, Hike and Paddle - Waterfront

The TARC3 paratransit service will not be part of the initial system change but is expected to be phased in at a later time.

For more information please contact TARC Customer Service at 502-585-1234 or by email at info@ridetarc.org.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.