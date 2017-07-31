Crews fighting 2-alarm fire at apartment complex

The fire was reported in a unit in the District at Hurstbourne complex. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters from multiple departments are working to put out flames at an apartment complex located off of Hurstbourne Parkway.

The fire was reported in a unit in the District at Hurstbourne complex on Vieux Carre Drive Hurstbourne Parkway around 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.



Crews from the Middletown Fire Department, Jeffersontown Fire Department and McMahan Fire Department are on the scene.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

