Brush fire starts near lumbar yard in Parkland neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brush fire starts near lumbar yard in Parkland neighborhood

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Fire crews were called the brush fire near a lumber yard at 28th and Garland Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Fire crews were called the brush fire near a lumber yard at 28th and Garland Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A large brush fire started in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Fire crews were called the brush fire near a lumber yard at 28th and Garland Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Flames and smoke could be seen from Air 3.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Woman accuses Pete Rose of statutory rape in the 1970s
JCPS bus strikes, kills juvenile on Westport Road
Woman killed in I-64 West crash identified

No additional information has been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly