Brush fire starts near lumbar yard in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A large brush fire started in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood.

Fire crews were called the brush fire near a lumber yard at 28th and Garland Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Flames and smoke could be seen from Air 3.

No additional information has been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

