Inmate escaped Ohio Co., KY jail through faulty door; considered dangerous

An inmate escaped from an Ohio County, Kentucky Detention Center on Sunday night, July 30.

According to Kentucky State Police, they were notified by officials at the jail. They say 48-year-old Arnold Ray McKenney of Cromwell, Ky. was in the detention center in Hartford, Ky. for various charges including rape and sodomy first.

Troopers say his whereabouts are currently unknown but law enforcement and jail staff would consider him dangerous.

According to investigators, he was authorized to be in the kitchen and assigned wash detail, or dishes. At around 8 p.m., they say he was able to escape through a locked door. Investigators believe the magnetic locking mechanism was faulty by allowing the door to open if enough pressure was applied.

McKenney is described as 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 150-155 pounds. He has blue eyes and sandy-blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray jogging pants.

If you know of his location or have any information, you are asked to call KSP Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or your local law enforcement agency.

