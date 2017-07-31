Inmate escaped Ohio Co., KY jail through faulty door; considered dangerous

A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A crowd of family and friends walked back to the scene of a tragedy on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
Currently, there's not a single place in West Louisville where families can find a source for nature-based recreation and education programs. But Metro Parks has a change in the works. A plan to build an outdoor learning center has been approved, but before that can be done input from the community is needed.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The non-profit houses female survivors of human trafficking, sexual assault and abuse.More >>
The fire was reported in the 7600 block of Westbrook Road around 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
The fire was reported in the 7600 block of Westbrook Road around 6 p.m. Monday.More >>
It has not been disclosed what lead to the child being hit by the bus.More >>
It has not been disclosed what lead to the child being hit by the bus.More >>