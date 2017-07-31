Serial rape suspect faces judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new rape indictment against a man with prior sex offenses will not be combined with cases involving two other alleged victims, at least for now.

Judge Mitch Perry made that ruling during the arraignment for Cornelius Miller in Jefferson Circuit Court.

The case was the first DNA match in testing of Jefferson County's rape kit backlog.

Miller was charged with abducting two women and attacking them in cemeteries in 2015 before the most recent charged in a 2012 case.

Miller also has convictions from 1980 and 1983, the latter keeping him in prison until 2009.

He returns to court on all three cases next month.

