Sullivan University announces merger with SCTD, Spencerian College

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sullivan University has announced a plan to merge Sullivan University, the Sullivan College of Technology and Design (SCTD) and Spencerian College.

The Sullivan University System Board of Directors voted unanimously to combine the three institutions into a single entity known as Sullivan University.

In a press release, Sullivan University leaders announced that SCTD and Spencerian College students, faculty, staff, programs, campuses and facilities would all become part of Sullivan University. The current SCTD campus on Atkinson Square Drive will become part of Sullivan University, as will Spencerian College which is planned to soon move from Dixie Highway to DuPont Circle. The Lexington campus that currently houses both Sullivan University and Spencerian College will continue to operate as Sullivan University.

The institutions said they are working with the U.S. Department of Education and the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education toward making merger a reality in the near future.

No definitive date as been set for the merger's completion, however, school officials state that it could occur in early 2018 or later depending on various factors.

"This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, nor is it a new concept," Sullivan University System Chancellor and Founder A.R. Sullivan said. "Bringing all the schools under a common regional accreditor strengthens the resumes of our graduates and builds a strong identity for all of our divisions. A merger will also create the benefit of operating under a single brand, offer efficiencies, save resources and eliminate some current redundancies."

In addition it's main Louisville campus, Sullivan University operates a branch campus in Lexington, an extension campus on the Army Post at Ft. Knox, recently opened two Centers for Learning in Louisa, Kentucky and one in Northern Kentucky serving the greater Cincinnati area.

