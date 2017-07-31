Multiple vehicles involved in head-on collision on I-64 E in Louisville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on collision on Interstate 64 near the Payne Street entrance ramp. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on collision on Interstate 64 near the Payne Street entrance ramp.

The vehicle crossed from I-64 West into the eastbound lanes, hitting multiple vehicles at 5:52 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

