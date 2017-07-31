1 dead after home catches fire in PRP

The fire was reported in the 7600 block of Westbrook Road around 6 p.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was found dead inside of a home after it caught fire in Pleasure Ridge Park, according to MetroSafe.

The fire was reported in the 7600 block of Westbrook Road around 6 p.m. Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

