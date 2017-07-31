Help from witnesses leads to quick arrest in armed robbery of Walmart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man suspected of holding up of a Walmart has been arraigned.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2017 Roundup

Willie Burton, 31, of Louisville, is charged with one count of robbery.

A Louisville Metro police arrest report says Burton wanted into the Fairdale Walmart at 175 Outer Loop around 3:45 p.m. July 30 and handed a note demanding money to an employee at the customer service desk. Burton also indicated that he had a gun.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Serial rape suspect faces judge

+ Home catches fire in Portland neighborhood

+ Brush fire starts near lumber yard in Parkland neighborhood

Witnesses were able to give police a description and the license plate of the car the suspect was driving. Burton was arrested nine minutes after the robbery a traffic stop was made on the car.

Police said Burton gave a detailed confession after being given his Miranda rights.

Burton remains at Louisville Metro Corrections following his arraignment this morning. He is scheduled to back in court August 10.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.