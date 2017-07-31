Tears, smiles as Jose Fernandez's family visits Marlins Park

(Sebastián Ballestas/Miami Herald via AP). Antoniel Ruiz, 11, gives flowers to Maria Arias in part of the commemoration of José Fernández at Kiwanis of Little Havana in Miami on Monday, July 31, 2017.

(Sebastián Ballestas/Miami Herald via AP). Penélope Fernández touches a portrait of her father during his birthday commemoration at Kiwanis of Little Havana in Miami on Monday, July 31, 2017.

By STEVEN WINEAP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - There are tears and smiles and hugs and mixed emotions as Jose Fernandez's family visits Marlins Park for a game for the first time since the All-Star pitcher was killed in a boat crash last September.

Monday would have been Fernandez's 25th birthday. The family visitors included his 5-month-old daughter, Penelope, along with her mother, both of her grandmothers and Jose's grandmother.

The family went onto the field before batting practice and stayed for the start of Miami's game against Washington. Infielder Miguel Rojas said he saw Penelope's resemblance to her father because of her messy hair.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.