12-year-old killed, several injured in Butler County crash

A two-year-old girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in critical condition.

BUTLER COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Butler County crash has left a 12-year-old dead and a 2-year-old in critical condition.

That crash happened Sunday evening on Region Road near Kentucky 70, Kentucky State Police said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1 dead after home catches fire in PRP

+ Multiple vehicles involved in head-on collision on I-64 E in Louisville

+ JCPS bus strikes, kills juvenile on Westport Road

A KSP investigation into the crash revealed that 36-year-old Elizabeth Cockrell was traveling south on Region Road in a Mercury SUV when she lost control of her vehicle, struck an embankment and overturned.

Ronnie Murrell, 12, the third was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, KSP said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Cockrell and five others were taken to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green and then released.

The two-year-old girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital.

Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.