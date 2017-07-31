Trump awards Medal of Honor to Vietnam vet

President Donald Trump awarded his first medal of honor on Monday to Vietnam vet James McCloughan. (Source: POOL/CNN)

(CNN) - President Donald Trump awarded his first medal of honor on Monday.

The honor went to James McCloughan of the U.S. Army for "conspicuous gallantry during the Vietnam War."

McCloughan, who was 23 at the time, voluntarily risked his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded and disoriented comrades and was credited with saving the lives of 10 members of his company.

He was serving as a private first class combat medic after being drafted.

After the Vietnam War, McCloughan spent nearly 40 years teaching and coaching sports at South Haven High School in Michigan.

