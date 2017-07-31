JCPS clothing blitz underway

More than 2,000 JCPS students will receive a new uniform. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With JCPS starting class in a couple of weeks, the annual clothing blitz for families in need is now underway.

The 15th District Parent Teacher Association Back-to-School Clothing Blitz will be held from Monday, July 31, through Saturday, August 5.

It runs from 8:30 to 6 daily at the 15th District PTA office on 15th Street.

More than 2,000 JCPS students will receive a new uniform and, along with their families, will be able to shop for other clothes at no cost.

Parents can find out more through their school Family Resource and Youth Services Centers or by clicking here.

To volunteer for the event, click here.

