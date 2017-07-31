Cards kick Chris Williams off the team

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino says senior defensive lineman Chris Williams has been dismissed from the team for violating unspecified team rules.



Petrino made the announcement after Monday's first practice of fall camp. He did not elaborate.



Listed No. 2 at one tackle spot on the Cardinals' depth chart, the 6-foot-1, 292-pound Williams was one of the more experienced linemen returning this season.



The Atlanta native had 29 tackles with a sack, 5 ½ tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in 11 games last season after transferring from Northwest Mississippi Junior College.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)