Blind Squirrel opens in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's newest sports bar opens Tuesday in Middletown.

The bar called Blind Squirrel and focuses on music, food and sports.

The full menu includes gourmet burgers, pizza, sandwiches and salads.

Sports lovers can watch games on 25 TVs within the bar. There are also areas to play corn hole, ping pong, pool or sand volleyball.

The Blind Squirrel is also a live music venue.

The bar is located on North English Station Road, not far from where Old Shelbyville Road meets the Gene Snyder Expressway.

