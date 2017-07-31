Family seeks answers in shooting death of NKY mom

Family members of Lazuri Collins are searching for answers after the 24-year-old mother was gunned down over the weekend.

Covington Police have not made any arrests and are urging anyone with information about Collins’ killer to come forward.

“She was my first born grandbaby,” said Rose Stephens her grandmother. Police said Collins and her father, 41-year-old Antonio Collins both suffered gunshot wounds around East 13th and Wheeler streets about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Family members believe a bullet hit her through the window of her vehicle before she crashed into a pole.

“[Police said] 95 percent they know who did it,” Bruce Behan, a family member, said at a Monday night vigil held at the scene of Collins’ death. “They can not make an arrest because nobody out here will step up,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.