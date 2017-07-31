Lawmaker suggests bank should plant 100+ trees

The tree used to sit beside St. Matthews Hardware on Shelbyville Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A debate concerning the removal of a historic oak tree is brewing in St. Matthews.

The tree used to sit beside St. Matthews Hardware on Shelbyville Road, but a bank that purchased the property removed the 100-year-old tree.

Now, State Rep. Steve Riggs wants the bank to promise to plant 100 trees in exchange for the tree that was removed.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman accuses Pete Rose of statutory rape in the 1970s

+ JCPS bus strikes, kills juvenile on Westport Road

+ Woman killed in I-64 West crash identified



“The tree's already gone so my thought was well what can we do to make it better? So as a state lawmaker I suggested the bank contribute to a fund of some kind that helps with urban reforestation, planting more trees in the community,” Riggs said.



Riggs said the bank seemed open to the idea and they want to be a good neighbor.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.