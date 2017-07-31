Charlestown neighborhood upset over trash piles, boarded homes

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - People in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood say Neace Ventures, a development company, is leaving yards covered in trash and homes boarded up.



For years, Neace Ventures has worked to redevelop the area, but some of the neighborhoods residents are holding out.



Councilwoman Tina Barnes happens to be one of those holdouts.



"It's awful,” Barnes said of the trash. "It's frustrating to us because we can't do anything about it.”



Neace Ventures has already bought 160 of the homes in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood. It has plans to buy the remaining 200, but some neighbors say they'll never leave.



They want Neace to clean up the properties they've boarded instead of waiting to acquire more properties and demolishing them.



Ellen Keith has called the neighborhood home for 40 years.



"In the last three years, it's changed drastically,” Keith said.



She and neighbors are suing the city and Neace, claiming excessive trash and cleanup fines were designed to force them to sell.



The next hearing in the lawsuit is set for September. It centers around a rental property the

neighborhood bought together.



"We intend to stay in our home,” Keith said. “We are going to fight this with everything that we have."



That's another reason they are upset about the building trash piles.



"They really need to clean it up,” Barnes said. “They need to abide by all the rules."



The city’s code enforcement office said Neace Ventures inherited the old fines and hasn’t been given new ones because they clean up trash regularly.



Neace said it’s targeting Thanksgiving for tearing down the homes.



"I don't just don't believe them,” Barnes said. “They told us last year, it would be taken care. They told us it would be taken care of by March, by April, by May and now we're at Thanksgiving.



