47th Dainty contest held in Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Schnitzelburg tradition continued Monday with the 47th annual Dainty contest.

To play, contestants use a long stick to hit a shorter stick on the ground and send it airborne. Then they hit it as far as they can.



George Hauck, 97, of Hauck's Handy Store, is credited with bringing the game to Louisville around 1970 using one of his mom's old broomsticks.

“When I was a kid you got out in the middle of the street and played games. There was no automobiles. Every couple of minutes we'd step aside let a Model A Ford or a Model T by and resume our game,” Hauck said.



The winner of the contest will receive a trophy and the loser will get a basket of lemons.

