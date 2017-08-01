Child's medical stroller stolen from family

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A bright smile and an outgoing personality are 8-year-old Gracie's everyday accessories.



“She loves going to the waterpark,” her mother, Brittany Monroe, said.



But since Friday the waterpark is no longer a place Gracie can go. Monroe said her car was stolen, with Gracie's medical stroller inside.



“This stroller, it like folds up, like it's actually just like a baby stroller but it's made for someone bigger, it's really sturdy it's very easy to fold up, just take and go,” she said.



The stroller is essential for Gracie's daily life.

“The left side of her brain that controls the brain it didn’t develop properly, so her whole entire right side, she can’t use her arm like me and you do,” Monroe said.



Monroe explained that insurance will take care of her car and other lost possessions. But the stroller? It is a matter of time, and not money.



“It takes up to six to eight months just to make the stroller,” Monroe said. “I use it every single day just to go to the park, just even when we go to the store.”



Monroe is asking anyone who sees the stroller being sold on resale websites to let her know so Gracie can go back to greeting each day with a smile.



