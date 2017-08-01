Officer released from hospital after being shot 4 times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police officer who was shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call last month has been released from the hospital.

At a news conference Monday, Uniontown police Sgt. David White thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him at Summa Health in Akron.

The 25-year police veteran was shot July 9 while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Uniontown. Police say Ryan Probst opened fire as officers arrived, hitting White four times. Another officer returned fire, killing Probst.

The Stark County sheriff says Probst had a history of confrontations with police.

White will undergo extensive physical therapy and is not expected to return to duty for at least eight months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.