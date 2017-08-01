Officer released from hospital after being shot 4 times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio police officer who was shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call last month has been released from the hospital.
At a news conference Monday, Uniontown police Sgt. David White thanked the doctors and nurses who treated him at Summa Health in Akron.
The 25-year police veteran was shot July 9 while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Uniontown. Police say Ryan Probst opened fire as officers arrived, hitting White four times. Another officer returned fire, killing Probst.
The Stark County sheriff says Probst had a history of confrontations with police.
White will undergo extensive physical therapy and is not expected to return to duty for at least eight months.
