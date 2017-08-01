Fort Mitchell teen missing

Molly Smiddy (Provided by the Fort Mitchell Police Department Facebook page)

Fort Mitchell police are looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen on Saturday.

Molly Smiddy was wearing a black t-shirt with blue jean shorts.

She is described as 5'05 and 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Molly is asked to contact the Fort Mitchell Police Department through emergency dispatch: 859-356-3191.

