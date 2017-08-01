Utility workers do good deed, recover wedding ring in sewer

NEW YORK (AP) - A commuter is thanking two utility workers for finding her wedding ring after it plunged into a New York City sewer.
WCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2ufCLoJ ) suburban-New York resident Sarah Sommer, who is eight-months pregnant, was traveling through Grand Central Terminal when she felt uncomfortable and took off her ring to help her relax.
Sommer says before she knew it, the ring slipped out of her grasp, bounced along the sidewalk and dropped through a grate into the sewer. The distraught woman called 911 before flagging down a nearby Con Edison truck.
Con Ed workers Jason Wertheimer and Kenyatta Charles opened the grate, drained the sewer and found Sommer's ring. They say it was their daily good deed.
Sommer tells the station Monday they restored her faith in humanity.
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com
