Paducah man facing numerous charges after pointing a gun at his girlfriend

A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday, July 31 after pointing a handgun at his girlfriend and then running from police.

Police were called at 11:45 a.m. on Monday to Fivestar at Hinkleville Road and Friedman Lane. April Byars told police she and her boyfriend, Kendal L. Boyd, 23, of Paducah, were arguing. She said as she walked away from the car they were in he pointed a handgun at her.

Byars told police Boyd took off on foot when he saw a police car approaching. He was located and arrested after a short foot chase.

Boyd told police he had thrown a backpack containing the handgun in a field he ran through while running from officers. The backpack was located and was found to also contain methamphetamine and digital scales.

Boyd was arrested and is charged with the following:

Trafficking in a controlled substance

First-degree wanton endangerment

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

First-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

Tampering with physical evidence

