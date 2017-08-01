McCracken Co. man behind bars after robbery at Family Dollar

A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested in connection with a robbery of a customer at a Family Dollar store last week.

Police were call at 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 to a reported robbery at Family Dollar, located at 2197 Bridge Street. A clerk said a man came in the store, pulled a handgun and demanded money. The clerk said she was unable to open the cash register.

The man then pointed the gun at a shopper and demanded money from her. The woman gave him an unknown amount of cash and the suspect fled on foot.

The two women provided a description of the robber, who was later identified as Ulysses McNeely, 22.

McNeely was arrested at his home on Monday, July 31. During an interview, he admitted robbing the store and the customer because he needed money.

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail and is charged with first-degree robbery.

