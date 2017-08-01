LMPD: No charges expected in shooting death of 2-year-old

A two-year-old boy who was shot in the face has died. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "It only takes a few seconds for this to happen," Lt. Emily McKinley said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

McKinley was speaking about the death of a two-year-old who was shot at a home on Huff Lane on Monday.

The boy and his three-year-old brother were playing in a bedroom when they found a family member's gun and accidentally discharged it, McKinley said.

The boy was shot in the head and died later at Norton Children's Hospital.

An adult family member was babysitting the the children when the shooting happened, McKinley said.

Investigators have consulted the Commonwealth's Attorney and no charges are expected in the case.

During the press conference, McKinley stressed the importance of gun safety and talking to children about what to do if they find a firearm.

