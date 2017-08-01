Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with impostor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - A man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer with the help of another woman, who assumed the dead girlfriend's life by moving into her home, using her credit cards and caring for her dog, authorities said.
The two were arrested and charged with corpse abuse after the girlfriend's body was found last weekend in a home near Youngstown. A judge set a $1 million bond on Monday for Katrina Layton, 34, and Arturo Novoa, 31.
Court records do not list attorneys for them, and there was no telephone listing for Layton or Novoa. Layton has asked for a court-appointed attorney.
Authorities suspect the body found in the freezer is a missing woman named Shannon Graves, who was 28 when she was reported missing. They're awaiting official identification and information on the cause of death.
Graves had not been seen for months, according to a missing-person's report filed by her family in June. Her sister told media outlets that Graves' friends last saw her in February.
Her sister said it was not unusual for Graves to go a while without talking with her family. But they said she never left home without her car, dog and phone, and all three remained behind.
Youngstown Prosecutor Dana Lantz said that around the time police believe Graves vanished, Layton moved in with Novoa and began using Graves' car, phone and credit cards and taking care of her dog.
Novoa asked a friend to keep a padlocked freezer, police said, but the man became suspicious because it had been locked for a week.
The friend managed to open the freezer, found the remains and called police, investigators said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal judge has struck down an Alabama abortion law that put minors seeking court permission for an abortion through a trial-like proceeding where the fetus could be presented by a court-appointed lawyer.More >>
A federal judge has struck down an Alabama abortion law that put minors seeking court permission for an abortion through a trial-like proceeding where the fetus could be presented by a court-appointed lawyer.More >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
Steve Bartman is getting a World Series championship ring from the Chicago CubsMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump tweets there's 'No WH chaos!' as new chief of staff enters West Wing battered by crisisMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Faced with a stalled agenda, Trump hopes to get things moving with a new chief of staffMore >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
Trump appears to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody, saying officers should be "too nice."More >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is outMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
House Democratic Leader Pelosi applauds defeat of the Republican 'skinny repeal' of former President Back Obama's health care lawMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
'Girls Trip' breakout star Tiffany Haddish says she was just joking when she said she wanted to work with Bill CosbyMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Republicans are trying to unite behind scaled-back health care legislation that would undo just a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>