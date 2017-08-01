Officials: Islands' power to be restored in less than week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Power should be fully restored on all of North Carolina's Outer Banks in less than a week, officials said late Tuesday.
New power poles are now all in place and crews have started the more delicate, careful work of connecting the new lines to the underground power cable that provides electricity to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said in a news release.
That work along with extensive testing should be finished sometime between Saturday and Monday when full power can be restored, the utility said.
The outage was caused when crews from PCL Construction building a new bridge over the Oregon Inlet severed the underground line Thursday. Generators have been brought in but can't produce enough electricity to support the estimated 50,000 visitors during a typical summer week.
Crews are also trying to fix the underground line, but the cables sit under the water table and near the sound on the west side of the island. Workers can't keep water out of the box where the line runs long enough to do repairs, the electric cooperative said.
At least three lawsuits filed this week seek compensation from PCL Construction. Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he believes the company responsible should pay for damages once all the facts are known.
Lawsuits filed in state and federal courts say the company building the long-needed replacement bridge over Oregon Inlet was negligent and should pay for the financial losses suffered by businesses at the peak of vacation season.
The company declined comment in response to the lawsuits.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
